Energy Saving Programme seeking participants in Moycarkey-Borris-Littleton and Ballingarry, Thurles

ECTC is looking for households and families to take part in a fun and engaging way to save energy which will result in lower electricity bills.

The new pilot project will be part of the Community Led Just Transition Project and will be open to households and families in Moycarkey-Borris-Littleton and Ballingarry (Thurles).

With energy costs being higher than ever, now is a great time for people to improve their energy efficiency in the home. Small simple changes in behaviour can have a lasting impact over time. These simple changes, that anyone can implement, will result in lower energy bills meaning more money is available for other things. Less energy consumption also benefits the environment through reduced carbon emissions.

There is no cost to the householder to participate. Households of all types, within the project area, are encouraged to participate, from families with children of all ages to retired couples. As this is a pilot programme, there is limited availability so register your interest in taking part as soon as possible by contacting Anita, Imelda or Derry on 067-61031.

The Community Led Just Transition Project is a collaboration between ECTC, Littleton Development Association CLG and Ballingarry Community Development CLG and is funded through the Just Transition Fund and the Carbon Tax Fund.