Six nominations for Fethard Sports Achievements Award for March

Fethard-based horse racing trainer Michael Mouse Morris is just one of six nominations of this month's Fethard Sports Achievement Award. The winner will be announced on Friday night, April 1.
1. Michaela Lawrence. Recently playing a starring role for Irelands u/17 ladies soccer team who are attempting to qualify for the European championships.
2. Sami Laaksonan. Voted Player of the Year at u/14 soccer by his club Waterford United.
3. Kelly Ryan, Maedbh O’Loughlin. Both of these young Fethard ladies footballers have been selected on the Tipperary minor panel for 2022.
4. Michael Mouse Morris. A good double in Thurles for local trainer Mouse with ‘French Dynamite’ and ‘Gentlemansgame’ doing the business.
5. David and Margaret Flanagan. The Boylesports Coursing Derby winner for 2022 "Annual Fergie" was bred, reared, and schooled at Sunset Kennels by David and Margaret.
6. Kate Flannery, Beth Buttimer. Two of Fethard RFC’s finest young female players who have been picked on the Irish panel for the upcoming u/18 Nations cup.
The March monthly winner will be announced at Butler’s Bar, Main Street, Fethard on this Friday night next April 1.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.