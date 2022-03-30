Search

31 Mar 2022

Mooreabbey Milers Athletic Club men among the medals at county senior road championships

There were also great performances from club's ladies

Mooreabbey Milers AC

Sports Reporter

30 Mar 2022 5:33 PM

sport@nationalist.ie

Above: The Mooreabbey Milers AC men's teams at the county senior road championship in Dundrum. Included are Ben Coughlan, Thomas Mulcahy, Willie O'Donoghue, Damien Holian, Gerard Hanley, Jason Collins and Dariusz Gazdowicz 

The county senior road championships were held last Sunday in Dundrum, hosted by Dundrum AC.

A five kilometres loop for the ladies and a double loop accumulating to ten kilometres for the gents greeted the Mooreabbey Milers AC crew of 14 athletes.

The club had unbelievable performances, with courage and determination shown by the ladies and gents for this challenging event.
Ben Coughlan finished sixth overall in the senior men's 10k and Aoife Courtney finished ninth overall in the senior ladies 5k.

The men's A team of Ben Coughlan, Thomas Mulcahy, Willie O'Donoghue and Damien Holian took the bronze in the A section, while the men's B team of Gerard Hanley, Jason Collins and Dariusz Gazdowicz took the silver medals in the B section.

These men deserve credit because they stood on that start line with some of them sleep deprived, some injured, more just back from injury and more putting up their hand and answering the call out to make up teams with style.

The club's ladies also put in great performances, with both teams finishing just short of the podium. The A team of Aoife Courtney, Mary Louise Ryan and Patricia Ryan finished fifth club team and the B team of Davena Flynn, Aine Morrissey, Bridget Ryan Kiely and Toni Crowe finished fourth club team.

Congratulations to Aine, Bridget and Toni on taking part in their first county race.

