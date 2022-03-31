Ursuline Junior Gael Linn debating team come second in the all-Ireland final

The Ursuline Junior Gael Linn Debating team Back (L-R) Róisín Duffy, Ms Ann Barry (teacher and coach), Ava Collins. Front (L-R); Mairéad O Brien and Jane Hennerby
Congratulations to the Ursuline Junior Gael Linn debating team, who came second in the All Ireland Final on Wednesday, March 23.
The team of Mairéad O’Brien, Ava Collins, Róisín Duffy and Jane Hennebry were up against three other regional finalists and won several rounds to reach the All-Ireland.
The motion up for discussion on the night was ‘Sports stars have a good influence on young people’, with the Ursuline taking the opposing side.
They faced Loreto College Letterkenny, Belvedere College, Dublin and Loreto Dalkey in the final debate of the year. The Ursuline was placed in a very close runner up position to Loreto Letterkenny. Well done to the team and to Ms de Barra, their coach.
Contributed to the Tipperary Star.
