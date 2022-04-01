Emma Langford to play the Nenagh Arts Centre this summer

Emma Langford on stage
Limerick singer/songwriter Emma Langford will play the Nenagh Arts Centre this summer.
The show is part of the Birdsong tour and will take place on Saturday, July 23 at 8pm.
The singer released her second album Sowing Acorns in 2020.
This show is part of her return to live shows.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.