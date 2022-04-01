Councillor criticises delay in making Clonmel graveyards data available through Tipperary Studies

A Clonmel councillor has criticised the delay in making the former Clonmel Graveyards website’s database available to the public again through the Tipperary Local Studies and Archives service.

Cllr Pat English highlighted the delay in getting the Tipperary Local Studies and Archives service to host the information from the clonmelgraveyards.com website at Clonmel Borough District’s monthly meeting.

He pointed out that it was announced nearly a year and a half ago that the graves data compiled for this website was to be taken over and hosted by Tipperary Local Studies and Archives and it was very disappointing that nothing had happened since.

“I would like to see something happening,” the Workers & Unemployment Action Group councillor added.

He described the website set up by Eamon Crowley as a great resource for people tracing their ancestors and trying to find family graves in Clonmel district.

Mr Crowley put a lot of research work into clonmelgraveyards.com but was unable to keep it going due to old age, Cllr English explained.

Clonmel Borough district administrator Jim Dillon responded that he would raise the issue with Tipperary Local Studies and Archives