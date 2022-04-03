Horticultural Society is preparing for flower show in Tipperary

The Spring Flower Show will be held on Sunday April 10
A Clonmel Horticultural Society meeting will be held next Wednesday, April 6 at 8pm at Hotel Minella, with a lecture by Siobhan O’Mahony titled Our Journey.
The society’s Spring Flower Show will be held at Hotel Minella from 2-4.30pm on Sunday afternoon, April 10.
Staging times are from 9-11am on Sunday morning.
Admission is €2, while children will be admitted free.
Donations will be made to charity.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.