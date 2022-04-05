Seven seat Dacia Jogger for just €7per day - worth a run alright

The eagerly awaited All-New Dacia Jogger is here and already demand for this great value for money 7-seater is high with interested customers advised to order now immediately.

Dacia is bringing its famed fresh thinking and value-for-money approach to the 7-seat family car sector with the launch of the All-New Dacia Jogger which will be available to Irish motorists on the road from just €7 per day - that's just €1 per seat/per day.

Offering unrivalled versatility by blending the practicality of an estate car with the spaciousness of an MPV and the styling of an SUV, the All-New Dacia Jogger exists in a class of its own.

With a name that embodies the brand’s outdoor spirit, its positive energy and sense of adventure, the All-New Dacia Jogger is a life-long companion, ideally suited to the daily lives of families whether navigating urban environments or looking to get away into the great outdoors.

Generous proportions and rugged styling ensure the All-New Jogger is always ready for adventure, backed up by a series of clever touches and smart thinking, from the ingenious modular roof rails to the innovative Media Control system that places the smartphone at the centre of the car’s multimedia experience.

The All-New Jogger is powered by Dacia’s brand new TCe 110 turbocharged petrol engine, delivering both willing performance, excellent fuel economy and reduced emissions thanks to several technical innovations.

The All-New Jogger 7-seater is available in three trim levels – Essential, Comfort, and Extreme SE. All versions are generously equipped with air conditioning, cruise control, and rear parking sensors as standard across the range.

Customers have already been registering their interest in All-New Jogger and can secure their All-New Jogger with just a €99 deposit at https://www.dacia.ie/vehicles/jogger.html

Cleary Motors will host the All-New Jogger launch on Thursday 7th to Saturday 9th April, and customers will be able to book a test drive and experience All-New Jogger for themselves. And, you won't be disappointed - that's for sure.

Priced from €23,290 RRP and from just €7 per day on the road - that's just two cups of coffee - the 7-seater All-New Jogger is a unique addition to the Irish car market, combining Dacia’s reputation for value for money, robustness and proven technology with great style, space and interior flexibility.

https://clearymotors.ie/dacia/