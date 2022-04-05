Search

05 Apr 2022

Seven seat Dacia Jogger for just €7per day - worth a run alright

It cost just €1 per seat, per day for this machine which is now available to test drive at Cleary Motors, Loughtagalla, Thurles

Check out the all new Dacia Jogger at Cleary Motors, Loughtagalla, Thurles now

Check out the all new Dacia Jogger at Cleary Motors, Loughtagalla, Thurles now

Reporter:

Noel Dundon

05 Apr 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The eagerly awaited All-New Dacia Jogger is here and already demand for this great value for money 7-seater is high with interested customers advised to order now immediately.

Dacia is bringing its famed fresh thinking and value-for-money approach to the 7-seat family car sector with the launch of the All-New Dacia Jogger which will be available to Irish motorists on the road from just €7 per day - that's just €1 per seat/per day.

Offering unrivalled versatility by blending the practicality of an estate car with the spaciousness of an MPV and the styling of an SUV, the All-New Dacia Jogger exists in a class of its own.

With a name that embodies the brand’s outdoor spirit, its positive energy and sense of adventure, the All-New Dacia Jogger is a life-long companion, ideally suited to the daily lives of families whether navigating urban environments or looking to get away into the great outdoors.

Generous proportions and rugged styling ensure the All-New Jogger is always ready for adventure, backed up by a series of clever touches and smart thinking, from the ingenious modular roof rails to the innovative Media Control system that places the smartphone at the centre of the car’s multimedia experience.

The All-New Jogger is powered by Dacia’s brand new TCe 110 turbocharged petrol engine, delivering both willing performance, excellent fuel economy and reduced emissions thanks to several technical innovations.

The All-New Jogger 7-seater is available in three trim levels – Essential, Comfort, and Extreme SE. All versions are generously equipped with air conditioning, cruise control, and rear parking sensors as standard across the range.

Customers have already been registering their interest in All-New Jogger and can secure their All-New Jogger with just a €99 deposit at https://www.dacia.ie/vehicles/jogger.html

Cleary Motors will host the All-New Jogger launch on Thursday 7th to Saturday 9th April, and customers will be able to book a test drive and experience All-New Jogger for themselves. And, you won't be disappointed - that's for sure.

Priced from €23,290 RRP and from just €7 per day on the road - that's just two cups of coffee -  the 7-seater All-New Jogger is a unique addition to the Irish car market, combining Dacia’s reputation for value for money, robustness and proven technology with great style, space and interior flexibility.

https://clearymotors.ie/dacia/

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media