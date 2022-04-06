Funeral arrangements announced for woman (51) who died during charity hike on Galtymore

The 51-year-old mother-of-two who died after becoming ill while taking part in a Climb with Charlie charity hike in the Galtee Mountains in county Tipperary will be laid to rest in her hometown of Mitchelstown on Friday.

There has been an outpouring of condolences to the family of Cora O’Grady from Luí na Greine, Mitchelstown in the wake of her sudden and heartbreaking death while taking part in the charity hike of Galtymore with her two children, aged 11 and 8, on Saturday. Her untimely death has caused deep shock and sadness in the Mitchelstown area.

Ms O’Grady’s remains will repose at the Chapel of Rest, Baldwin Street, Mitchelstown on Wednesday, April 6 from 5pm to 7pm.

The Requiem Mass will take place at the Church of Mary Conceived Without Sin at 12 noon on Friday with the funeral cortège bringing Ms O’Grady’s remains from the Chapel of Rest and travelling via Baldwin Street and Lower Cork Street to the church. Burial will take place in the cemetery adjoining the church after the Mass.

The group hike of Galtymore Cora O’Grady and her children had been taking part in last Saturday was one of close to 200 Climb with Charlie fundraising mountain hikes taking place across the country that day in aid of the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and suicide charity Pieta House.

The fundraising drive was spearheaded by former RTÉ journalist Charlie Bird, who has Motor Neurone Disease and climbed Croagh Patrick in Mayo on Saturday.

Mr Bird led the condolences to Ms O’Grady’s devastated family. “Her family and friends are in my thoughts and prayers,” he said.

Ms O’Grady became ill near the summit of Galtymore at around 1pm on Saturday. The Irish Community Air Ambulance attended the scene. Ms O’Grady was treated by paramedics but efforts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead at the scene at about 2pm. Gardaí from Cahir were notified of her death. Ms O’Grady’s body was removed from the mountain by members of the South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association, Irish Community Air Ambulance and gardaí and taken to Waterford University Hospital for a post-mortem to be carried out.

The South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association said their members’ thoughts and sympathies were with Ms O’Grady’s family and friends.

Cora O’Grady is survived by her beloved children Luke and Lilly, sisters Geraldine and Edel and predeceased by her sister Gabby.

She is also deeply mourned by her brothers-in-law Michael Riand and Kieran Barrett, uncles Gerard and Eddie, aunts Theresa, Marie and Imelda, extended family, neighbours and many friends.