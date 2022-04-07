Search

07 Apr 2022

Rachael Blackmore campaign’s to raise €3 million for equine charity to cater for those with special needs

Rachael Blackmore campaign’s to raise €3 million for equine charity to cater for those with special needs

Reporter:

Reporter

07 Apr 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

Tipperary jockey Rachael Blackmore helping raise an essential €3 million to secure a new home for Ireland’s top equine and horticultural learning charity for those with special needs and a further €20 million to develop it.

Festina Lente currently homed in Bray, needs to urgently raise €3 million to secure the purchase of Belfield House and lands in Kilpedder, County Wicklow in order to ensure its survival and facilitate a move and expansion.  The Charity described as ‘World Class’ is a leader in the field of equine assisted learning for those with special needs, employs 60 staff and touches the lives of over 40,000 Irish people each year.  

Cheltenham Gold Cup Winner and Ambassador to Festina Lente, Blackmore, championed the appeal.

"I was lucky to spend time with some of the children at Festina Lente recently. They are all champions, keen to learn and benefit from the special connection horses have with humans.  

"Festina Lente’s extensive list of programmes offer a future path in life to those in need.  This is why raising the funds to secure their new home is critical" she said.

It provides services to people affected by disability, diverse learning abilities, self-esteem issues and those from socio economic disadvantaged backgrounds. 

In addition, it is a key provider of educational training programmes to adult learners wishing to deliver these programmes within their own geographical area in Ireland.

13 year old Rachael Doak from Wicklow is just one of the children who has been attending Festina Lente since the early age of two to help with cerebral palsy in her legs.  Rachael explains, ‘On a horse you become one, I remember falling in love with ‘Beauty’ when I was very small  … that horse literally became part of me, my body, the horse was my legs giving me a freedom to be just ‘me’.  Festina Lente is a second home for me, it was so much more than physiotherapy on a horse, it’s part of my story.’

Festina Lente’s future plan is to build a state-of-the-art National Education Centre to continue their work and take on the skilled and time-consuming process of retraining and re-purposing racehorses, enabling these animals to have a second career in riding clubs, dressage, show jumping and in certain equine assisted learning programmes.  As part of this, Festina Lente will develop an accredited training programme for equestrians wishing to learn how to look after and work with ex-race horses.

People can donate to support Festina Lente, directly online on www.festinalente.ie/a-new-home-for-Festina-Lente/ 

There was a great turnout for the events and you can see the pictures from the day by clicking the >arrow> or hitting 'Next'.

Tipperary Drama Festival - Open, Confined and Overall Results 2022

Best Actor went to Pat Sinnott as Jap in Kings of Kilburn High Road, and Best Actress was Patricia Coghlan as Deirdre in The Quiet Moment

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media