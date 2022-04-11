Search

12 Apr 2022

County Tipperary professional wins speed golf tournament in America

Rob Hogan (right) after coming first in the Sacramento Open at Bing Maloney Golf Club in Sacramento USA recently. On left is Scott Dawley who finished fourth.

Reporter:

Reporter

11 Apr 2022 12:33 PM

World champion speed golfer Robert Hogan
PGA Coach at Dundrum House Hotel Golf Course, Rob Hogan, who is a world champion speed golfer came first in the Sacramento Open at Bing Maloney Golf Club in Sacramento USA recently, He ran the 18-hole golf course in 35 minutes and 46 seconds with a score of 83. Rob was closely followed by former Canadian tour player Steve Vancil, with the 2016 World Champion Jamie Young in 3rd place. Rob is the only two time world champion in the sport of speedgolf.
The members of Co Tipperary Golf & Country Club are extremely proud of Rob for his wonderful achievement in speed golf. Rob is a very popular member of the professional staff at Dundrum House Golf Course under the management of PGA professional Marian Riordan.
Rob will host the Speed-golf Irish Open on September 5 and 6 in Dundrum House Golf Course, with a number of top American and international players already committed to playing. Rob who is originally from Wicklow has spent two years coaching golf in Malaysia before joining Marian Riordan and her team in Dundrum.
Rob is a very popular Golf Coach in Dundrum and working with a very active and dedicated committee from the Ladies and Mens clubs have been coaching over 100 juveniles in the past year. Rob is also in big demand for coaching adult golfers including golfers from neighbouring clubs.
We wish Rob the very best as he is heading to New Zealand on May 7 to 8 to take on the current world number One on his home course.

