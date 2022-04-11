Search

12 Apr 2022

Presentation Thurles U-14 Badminton team become All-Ireland champions

11 Apr 2022 2:33 PM

Huge congratulations to our U-14 Badminton players who were crowned All-Ireland champions last week. Having won the Munster title last month, our Pres girls represented Munster against the other provinces in an All-Ireland tournament held in Gormanstown, Co. Meath.

They defeated Ulster 6-0 and Leinster (Presentation Kilkenny) 5-1. This is an amazing victory for the girls and a first at this age category for the Pres.

The All-Ireland winning team comprised of Eimear Duggan, Paula Concepcion, Aoife O’Grady, Caragh Ryan, Sinéad Henderson, Emma Day and Sarah Dunne.

Well done to the girls on their excellent victory and brilliant performances, and a massive thank you to their coach, Mr Stephen Maher. Pres abú!

Contributed to the Tipperary Star

Tipperary Libraries offer free book bags to all children starting school in September

Children and their parents or guardians can collect the bags at any library throughout County Tipperary

Tipperary Soccer: All the weekend soccer results in the TS&DL

Tipperary singer who became a rock star in the US remembered at memorial mass in Fethard

Declan Mulligan’s passion, energy and creativity were recalled at a moving ceremony in the Augustinian Abbey on what would have been his 84th birthday

