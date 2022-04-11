Presentation Thurles U-14 Badminton team become All-Ireland champions

Presentation U-14 Badminton team become All-Ireland champions
Huge congratulations to our U-14 Badminton players who were crowned All-Ireland champions last week. Having won the Munster title last month, our Pres girls represented Munster against the other provinces in an All-Ireland tournament held in Gormanstown, Co. Meath.
They defeated Ulster 6-0 and Leinster (Presentation Kilkenny) 5-1. This is an amazing victory for the girls and a first at this age category for the Pres.
The All-Ireland winning team comprised of Eimear Duggan, Paula Concepcion, Aoife O’Grady, Caragh Ryan, Sinéad Henderson, Emma Day and Sarah Dunne.
Well done to the girls on their excellent victory and brilliant performances, and a massive thank you to their coach, Mr Stephen Maher. Pres abú!
Contributed to the Tipperary Star
