12 Apr 2022

Flag raising commemoration ceremony in Clonmel on Easter Sunday morning

Flag raising commemoration ceremony in Clonmel on Easter Sunday morning

The plaque at Emmet Street, Clonmel, commemorating the 43 Volunteers from Clonmel in 1916. A flag raising ceremony will take place at the site on Easter Sunday morning at 11.30.

Jeddy Walsh

12 Apr 2022 3:33 PM

jeddy.walsh@nationalist.ie

Easter Commemoration Ceremony in Clonmel

A flag-raising ceremony will be held at 11.30 on Easter Sunday morning. It will take place at the 1916 monument at the Prison Gate on Emmet Street.
The event is being organised by "Coiste Spiorad 1916," a local committee set up in 1991 to honour the memory of those from the Clonmel area who fought in the struggle for independence 100 years ago.

(Chairman: Con Hogan)

'Outpouring of affection, appreciation and pride' as Clonmel unveils monument to memory of its 43 Volunteers of 1916

Permanent tribute to memory and idealism of Clonmel Volunteers
