14 Apr 2022

Students from Our Lady’s Secondary School Templemore visit Sicily

Students from Our Lady's Secondary School visit Sicily

Our second year students Caroline Johnston, Meadhbh Mulrooney, Lucy Barton, John Cleere and Gearoid Campion took part in the programme. Along side Ms Tina Foagrty and Ms Emily Bergin

13 Apr 2022 3:33 PM

Picture Caption: Our second year students Caroline Johnston, Meadhbh Mulrooney, Lucy Barton, John Cleere and Gearoid Campion took part in the programme

What a wonderful, successful Erasmus Trip we had in Agrigento in Sicily. We completed the final Mobility of our Erasmus Programme, based on the theme of Flipped Classroom Teaching and Learning.

Five students and three teachers travelled to Sicily, completing this exciting and innovative programme.

Our school was very lucky to be part of such a progressive educational team who had a common goal to develop and expand digital teaching and learning in the classroom. The motto was to flip the students and not the classroom.

The students would prepare the lesson by making video recordings which were then observed and edited, sharing the final recorded lesson with other students both in Ireland and abroad. The students are placed at the centre of the lesson.

For example, Ciara Ryan, a student in Transition year, completed an amazing video on the dissection of a heart. She was guided by her science teacher, Mr Daire Quinn.

This video was very popular in Sicily, as it is unusual to have a practical science class in this manner. Mr Finn O Hara prepared a pottery-making lesson, placing the senior international students at the centre of the lesson, where they discussed their experience of education in Ireland.

Ms Eimear O Callaghan assisted a group of second-year students in making a video on the cultural background of the tin whistle in Ireland and created an explanation on how to learn the tin whistle. The students created an accompanying booklet with beginner’s tin whistle tunes.

