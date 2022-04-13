Search

14 Apr 2022

Two Clonmel art events raise funds for Ukraine appeal

Two Clonmel art events raise funds for Ukraine support

Reporter:

Reporter

13 Apr 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

A pop-up art gallery and an art auction has raised funds to support the humanitarian aid campaign for Ukraine.
The two events have just concluded raising the sum of €14,400 which will be handed over to Clonmel Mayor, Cllr Michael Murphy, for his Ukraine Relief Fund.
SUCCESS
“To say it was an enormous success is an understatement and once again, we have been blown away by the generosity of the wonderful people of Tipperary, who responded in great numbers to support both events,” said Marine Kearney.
“Fundraising events such as these cannot come to fruition without the drive, goodwill and passion of a team of people, and to that end, we would like to thank the Mayor of Clonmel Cllr Michael Murphy, Clonmel Chamber of Commerce, the Narrow Space, South Tipperary Arts Centre, Barbara Russell Catering, John Fitzgerald, auctioneer and the many volunteers who contributed their time and resources to its success,” said Audrey Kearney.
The organisers also thanked the talented and generous artists who donated their pieces for both events and without whom none of this would have been possible.
Both events raised €14,400, with additional pledges still coming in.
The money raised will go direct to UNICEF and The Irish Red Cross.
The organisers said they were very proud of Tipperary and especially the people of Clonmel for their support.

Bonds between business and customers in Tipperary strengthened during Covid

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media