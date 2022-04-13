Two Clonmel art events raise funds for Ukraine appeal

A pop-up art gallery and an art auction has raised funds to support the humanitarian aid campaign for Ukraine.

The two events have just concluded raising the sum of €14,400 which will be handed over to Clonmel Mayor, Cllr Michael Murphy, for his Ukraine Relief Fund.

SUCCESS

“To say it was an enormous success is an understatement and once again, we have been blown away by the generosity of the wonderful people of Tipperary, who responded in great numbers to support both events,” said Marine Kearney.

“Fundraising events such as these cannot come to fruition without the drive, goodwill and passion of a team of people, and to that end, we would like to thank the Mayor of Clonmel Cllr Michael Murphy, Clonmel Chamber of Commerce, the Narrow Space, South Tipperary Arts Centre, Barbara Russell Catering, John Fitzgerald, auctioneer and the many volunteers who contributed their time and resources to its success,” said Audrey Kearney.

The organisers also thanked the talented and generous artists who donated their pieces for both events and without whom none of this would have been possible.

Both events raised €14,400, with additional pledges still coming in.

The money raised will go direct to UNICEF and The Irish Red Cross.

The organisers said they were very proud of Tipperary and especially the people of Clonmel for their support.