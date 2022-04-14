EDITORIAL: Dr Holohan debacle costs us a fine public servant

Dr Tony Holohan’s decision to retire from public service following the debacle surrounding his secondment to an academic role in Trinity Collge, is another example of Ireland shooting itself in the foot.

The Government has been dogged by questions in recent days over the move, including why the Department of Health was set to fund the secondment. And, such has been the furore over the move, that Dr Holohan has decided to retire in July and walk away.



Who could blame him? Afterall, this is the man who guided us through the ravages of a global pandemic - a man whose every word we clung to for the bones of two years. And, at a time of huge personal loss also following the death of his wife.



But, the dark side of politics got in the way of his move to Trinity College to take up a role which will be vital. This furore is primarily over the Trinity salary being picked up by the Department of Health, or the public purse. But, where does the Trinity research funding come from? The public purse.



This should have been handled better and is really much ado about nothing. But, it has now cost Ireland an invaluable public servant in the form of Dr Holohan who will most certainly be snapped up in the private sector.



“I do not wish to see the controversy of the last few days continuing. In particular, I wish to avoid any further unnecessary distraction that this has caused to our senior politicians and civil servants,” Dr Holohan said.



He added: “My strong belief is that this was a significant opportunity to work with the university sector to develop much needed public health capacity and leadership for the future. In this regard, I would like to thank Trinity College and the provost for their foresight and support in establishing this role.



“Following my departure, I look forward to sharing my knowledge and expertise outside of the public service.

Dr Holohan is a big loss, just as Phil Hogan was.

Will we ever learn?