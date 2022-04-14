Search

14 Apr 2022

Tipperary's top boxing club will hold annual tournament on Good Friday

Clonmel Boxing Club event will be staged at Talbot Hotel Clonmel

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

14 Apr 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

sport@nationalist.ie

Above: Clonmel Boxing Club members who will be competing at the upcoming All-Ireland championships in Dublin. From left: Martin Fennessy, coach; Oisin Kenny-Dillon, coach; Kaycie Joyce, Mathu Roscinska, Charlie Kenny, Kuba Radzikowski, Alanna Kenny, Sam McGrath, Bobby Galvin, coach. Picture: John D Kelly

Clonmel Boxing Club will host their 27th annual fundraising tournament on Good Friday, April 15 in the ballroom of the Talbot Hotel Clonmel, which was formerly the Park Hotel.
The tournament will feature Clonmel Boxing Club’s up and coming stars, along with their Munster and Irish champions.
Tickets are available from club members and a great night’s entertainment is guaranteed. Boxing starts at 7.30pm sharp.
Clonmel Boxing Club had great success at the recent Munster boy/girl championship held in Northside boxing club, Cork. Seven Clonmel boxers were crowned Munster champions after some outstanding performances.

Girls champions were Kaysie Joyce and Alannah Kenny. Boys champions were Sam McGrath, Charlie Kenny, Kuba Radzikowski, Lewis Hackett/Kenny and Matthew Moscinski.
These boxers go forward to the national championship in Dublin and they will feature in Clonmel Boxing Club’s upcoming annual tournament.

