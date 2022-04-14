Tipperary's top boxing club will hold annual tournament on Good Friday

Above: Clonmel Boxing Club members who will be competing at the upcoming All-Ireland championships in Dublin. From left: Martin Fennessy, coach; Oisin Kenny-Dillon, coach; Kaycie Joyce, Mathu Roscinska, Charlie Kenny, Kuba Radzikowski, Alanna Kenny, Sam McGrath, Bobby Galvin, coach. Picture: John D Kelly
Clonmel Boxing Club will host their 27th annual fundraising tournament on Good Friday, April 15 in the ballroom of the Talbot Hotel Clonmel, which was formerly the Park Hotel.
The tournament will feature Clonmel Boxing Club’s up and coming stars, along with their Munster and Irish champions.
Tickets are available from club members and a great night’s entertainment is guaranteed. Boxing starts at 7.30pm sharp.
Clonmel Boxing Club had great success at the recent Munster boy/girl championship held in Northside boxing club, Cork. Seven Clonmel boxers were crowned Munster champions after some outstanding performances.
Girls champions were Kaysie Joyce and Alannah Kenny. Boys champions were Sam McGrath, Charlie Kenny, Kuba Radzikowski, Lewis Hackett/Kenny and Matthew Moscinski.
These boxers go forward to the national championship in Dublin and they will feature in Clonmel Boxing Club’s upcoming annual tournament.
