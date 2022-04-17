Search

17 Apr 2022

Clonmel remembers its 1916 Volunteers on inclement Easter Sunday morning

Clonmel remembers its 1916 Volunteers on inclement Easter Sunday morning

The Last Post is sounded on Easter Sunday morning at the ceremony to remember the town's Volunteers of 1916. In the background are Una Power (niece of Frank Drohan) and Cllr Michael Murphy, Mayor.

Reporter:

Jeddy Walsh

17 Apr 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

jeddy.walsh@nationalist.ie

This morning at 11.30, on an inclement Easter Sunday in Clonmel a gathering of approximately 50 attended the annual flag-raising ceremony at the site of the 1916 Memorial at Borstal Gate, Emmet Street, to remember the town’s Volunteers from that troubled period in our history.


Amongst the attendance were Una Power (a niece of Frank Drohan, leader of the of the Clonmel Volunteers Frank Drohan), Cllr Michael Murphy, Mayor of Clonmel, and Cllr Niall Dennehy.


Chairman of the Coiste Spiorad 1916, Con Hogan, in a brief address to the attendees who had formed a large circle around the memorial plaque, reminded those present of the brave men of 1916 who had fought for Irish freedom. Even if their efforts then were not immediately successful, he said, their bravery lit the flame that would eventually lead to our freedom and to the establishment of the nation's democracy today.

Mr Hogan told the gathering of how fragile democracy can be by just looking at what is happening in Ukraine today. To protect democracy, we must start by remembering what the men of 1916 had sacrificed to help its establishment. That must never be forgotten.

Tom Stafford, president of the Coiste Spiorad 1916, who laid the wreath this morning (Easter Sunday) at the Memorial Plaque at the Borstal Gate, Emmet Street, remembering the 43 Clonmel Volunteers from 1916.


Paul Keating, secretary of the committee, then delivered the Proclamation of 1916, before Tom Stafford, president of the Coiste, poignantly laid a wreath at the foot of the 1916 plaque in honour of the 43 Clonmel Volunteers who had prepared and stood ready for the Easter Rising 106 years ago.


A marching group from the former United Nations volunteers arrived to deliver the Last Post as Paul O’Neill, a grandson of Sean O’Neill one of the Clonmel Volunteers, hoisted the tricolour.


The 10-minute ceremony, held in a continual drizzle, ended with the singing of Amhrán na bhFiann by the gathering before the attendance dispersed.

Tipperary Remembers: Annual General George Plant Commemoration on Easter Sunday

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media