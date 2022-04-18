CBS Thurles congratulate Clonoulty Rossmore Junior B All-Ireland champions

Clonoulty Rossmore Junior B All-Ireland Champions
Congratulations to Mr John Devane and our many past pupils involved in Clonoulty Rossmore’s big win on Saturday in the Junior B All-Ireland.
It’s some achievement for the club’s third team.
Mr Devane received the player of the tournament award for his performances along the way.
They beat Cappataggle of Galway in the replayed final.
Contributed to the Tipperary Star.
