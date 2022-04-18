Tipperary village organise sleep-out for Irish Cancer Society

Mike O donoghue, Saoirse Corbett, Tara Campbell, Sarah Dillon, Aine Looby, Ellie Phelan, Sarah Phelan and Maurice Barrett will complete our annual 24 hours fast and sleep out on the 30th of April.
The Cappawhite Community Council have organised a 24-hour fast and sleepout in aid of the Irish Cancer Society.
The fundraiser will commence at 5pm on Saturday April 30 until 5pm Sunday May 1 at Nicker Church grounds.
Donations can be made on the day or through our GoFundMe page by clicking here.
