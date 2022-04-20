Tipperary TD issues update on Cashel Minor Injuries Unit

Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne has issued an update via his Facebook page on the status of the Cashel Minor Injury Unit.

He said the HSE have informed him a doctor is to be in place next Monday and that services should then be available.

Mr Martin said it was important that this situation was resolved.

"We could not allow a situation to develop where a temporary closure became long-term, with all of the negative impacts that would have on other services there such as blood testing, not to mention the knock-on effect it would have on the emergency department at Tipperary University Hospital and on the many GP services that are already at capacity," said Mr Browne.

He said the closure was indicative of the recruitment and retention crisis in the HSE.

He welcomed the resolution and said he was happy to play his part.

Today’s announcement will come as a relief to the community of Cashel and further field. I will continue to monitor the situation, and am pleased to have played my part," he said.