Search

20 Apr 2022

Funding needed to save Killenaule Playground

Funding needed to save Killenaule Playground

Reporter:

Reporter

20 Apr 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

Locals around Killenaule are rallying to fundraise for urgent maintenance work to save Killenaule playground which is under threat of closure due to its deteriorating state.

Killenaule Playground is a much valued facility to families in Killenaule, and its surrounding townlands, and has been enjoyed by many children from the community and beyond in the years since it first opened back in 2008.

Essential maintenance works must now be carried out in order to protect the health and safety of all users of this important local amenity, as without this, the site is under threat of being permanently closed to the public, which many locals are in fear of.

In order to save the playground, several locals who want the site to be restored and given the makeover that it needs to meet health and safety standards, have organised the Killenaule Playground Committee, which is hoping to raise the funds needed to ensure the site’s future.

Many locals in the area have made great use of the playground, with one local grandmother saying: “I have three grandsons who really enjoy the playground, so it would be a shame to lose it,” she said.

A mother in the local area is dreading the prospect of her son being unable to continue to avail of the facility also, saying: “My little boy absolutely loves the playground. It’s a huge asset to the town.”

In response to the outcry from the townsfolk of Killenaule, five locals in Catherine Kennedy Burke, Aoife Kennedy, Norah O’Dwyer, Liz Gaynor, and Anne-Marie Cleere O’Donohue have stepped up and are responsible for this committee and it is hoped that they can galvanise the local community to raise the €10,000 needed to prevent the playgrounds closure.

Local residents have set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise much needed funds and anyone wishing to donate can do so by clicking here.

TipperaryLive player ratings - Tipperary vs Waterford

PICTURE: Over 30 bags of waste collected in community clean up in Tipperary

Amazing!

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media