Success for Tipperary company at National Small Business Awards

Campion Pumps has been recognised for their achievements in the services sector at the Small Firms Association National Business Awards.

Demonstrating superior engineering performance and outstanding service provision, Campion Pumps was honoured at the awards gala dinner in the RDS on April 13. The awards programme, now in its 18th year, celebrates the achievement, innovation and excellence amongst small firms.

Speaking of the awards, SFA chair, Graham Byrne said “All the companies presented here are among the best in Irish Small businesses.

“The people involved here are truly representative of the diversity of entrepreneurship in Ireland.”

After a rigorous application and judging process, Campion Pumps was announced winner of the service category and one of five finalists for Innovator of the Year category.

Commenting on the award, Martin Campion, CEO, Campion Pumps said: “We have been delighted with the recognition from the SFA in receiving these awards. This award is representative of all our employees in our Tipperary and Dublin offices, working each day to ensure safe clean water to our customers.

"The key to our success is our people. We have 48 employees with exceptional industry knowledge and experience who work hard, as a team, to provide the best service for our customers.”

Campions has a long-serving workforce, with 38% of staff employed by Campions for over 10 years, 14 of whom have 15 years or more service given to the company.

This highlights the wealth of knowledge and expertise within the company, drawing on years of expertise to nurturing innovative new approaches, and allowing Campions maintain their reputation of technical competence and service delivery.

Campions Pumps will be celebrating 35 years in business next year. Founded by local man Martin Campion, Campion Pumps are leading providers of water and waste water pumping solutions in Ireland.

The company provides a full range of pumping and treatment solutions to commercial, industrial, agricultural and domestic customers and has recently launched Campion Connect monitoring and IoT services to European market.