Tipperary Soccer Results: Cahir Park relegated from Premier League

A scoreless draw between Vee Rovers and Cahir Park means that Cahir Park have been relegated from the TS&DL Premier League
Saturday, April 23
TSDL Youths Division 1
Peake Villa 0 – 1 Galbally United
Cullen Lattin 4 – 2 Cahir Park
TSDL Youths Division 2
Bansha Celtic 2 – 3 St Michael’s
Sunday, April 24
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Vee Rovers 0 – 0 Cahir Park
Peake Villa 2 – 0 Cashel Town
Division 1 Shield
St Michael’s 3 – 2 Cullen Lattin
Peake Villa v Old Bridge (off)
Clonmel Celtic 2 – 0 Tipperary Town
Division 2 Shield
Galbally United 1 – 2 Cashel Town
Clonmel Celtic 3 – 0 Mullinahone
Clonmel Town 2 – 1 Rosegreen Rangers
St Nicholas 6 – 0 Kilsheelan United
Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Bansha Celtic 6 – 0 Tipperary Town
Powerstown 1 – 2 Killenaule Rovers
Peter O'Reilly Cup semi-final
Moyglass United 0 – 0 Clerihan (AET Moyglass United win 4-2 on penalties)
