Fast-starting Moycarkey overcome Clonmel Commercials in Tipperary League final

County Tipperary Under 17A Football League Final

MOYCARKEY/BORRIS 3-4 CLONMEL COMMERCIALS 0-10

Moycaryey-Borris claimed the honours in the U17A County Divisional League Football Final when they defeated Commercials in Dundrum on Saturday last, April 23.

Moycarkey were quickest out of the blocks and had two goals and a point on the scoreboard before Commercials registered a score in the 17th minute. Eamonn Ryan had scored 2 excellent goals for Moycarkey followed by a point by Liam Corcoran. Moycarkey were well worth their lead and were playing a nice brand of procession football and they dominated the first 15 minutes of the half.

Commercials first score was a well worked Cillian Fahey point and this was followed by points from Milo McNamara (2), Jack Lawlor (2), Mathew O Ceallaigh and Cillian Fahey again as the Clonmel side dominated this part of the game.

The sides were level approaching half-time but two points from Liam Corcoran and an excellently finished goal by Cillian Doran put Moycarkey in a commanding position at half time 3-3 to 0-7.

The second half was a much tighter affair with Moycarkey setting out their stall to defend their lead and hit Commercials on the counter-attack.

Commercials scored three unanswered points in the middle of the second half with Milo McNamara (2) and a great point for Adam Cooney eating into the Moycarkey lead.

A controversial point from a free by Liam Corcoran, initially signalled wide by the referee only to be overturned by the umpires, settled Moycarkeys nerves as they held on to win, with the final score of the game coming from Milo McNamara of Commercials as they pushed hard to get the all decisive goal in the dying moments.

The over-officious and fussy referee did not lead to a game of free flowing football but it was nonetheless an entertaining and competitive game with Moycarkey full value for their win due to their goal-getting ability.

Best for Commercials, were Adam Cooney, Michael Connelan, Milo McNamara, Cillian Fahey Niall Deely and Jack Lawlor while the victors, Moycarkey, had heroic displays by David Costigan, Liam Corcoran, Sean Hayes, Darragh O’Dwyer, Mikie Carroll and Eamonn Ryan.

Moycarkey Borris: Frankie Butler, Danial Hayes, Darragh O’Dwyer, Rhys McCarthy, John Cillian Doran, Sean Hayes capt. Patrick Dowling, David Costigan, Killian Cantwell, Louis Coughlan, Liam Corcoran, Mickie Carroll, Tom Ryan, Callum Twomey, Eamon Ryan, Sean Graham, John Fitzgerald, Mark Doran, Patrick O’Donnell, Cathal Clancy, Darragh Patterson.

Clonmel Commercials: Cian Corcoran, Cian McGrath, Jamie O’Keeffe, John O’Donnell, Cormac Lynch, James Power, Sam O’Sullivan, Adam Cooney, Michael Connellan, Milo McNamara, Matthew Ó Ceallaigh, Niall Deely (captain), Paul Maher, Jack Lawlor. Cillian Fahey, Mark Hickey, Scott Walsh, Joey Browne, Jamie Ryan, Danny Morris, Patrick McGarry.

Referee Tom Dawson Eire Og Annacarty.