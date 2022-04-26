Mounting concerns over John McGrath's injury

There is growing concern amongst Tipperary supporters, and in the senior management setup, that forward John McGrath suffered a season ending achilles tendon injury in Sunday's Munster championship defeat to Clare.
McGrath was forced off in the 23rd minute of the game and appeared to be in extreme discomfort, as he had to be helped to the sideline by Tipperary medics.
The Loughmore Castleiney man is expected to have a scan in the coming days in order to determine the exact nature of McGrath’s injury, which could see the attacker forced into a period on the sidelines, which would be another blow to Tipperary as their luck continues to plummet as the season progresses.
