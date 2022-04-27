Tipperary Rugby: Clonmel High School retain Mungret Shield after thrilling final

U16 Munster Schools Mungret Shield Final

Clonmel High School 22-16 Villiers College, Limerick

Before the Easter break, the High School CBS retained the Munster Schools U16 Mungret Shield after a thrilling final in Musgrave Park against our great rivals Villiers School from Limerick.

The High School began well establishing good field position. From a scrum outside the Villiers 22, High School number 8 David Coyne had the power and pace to score the opening try. Villiers replied with a penalty a few minutes later to reduce the High School lead to 5 - 3.

Both teams were evenly matched and it was clear there would be little between the sides at the final whistle.

As the first half drew to a close, the High School was awarded a penalty inside the Villiers half. Outhalf Tyler Aylward kicked to the corner giving the High School a lineout on the Villiers five metre line. From the resulting maul, Jack Lane crashed over to give the High School a 10 - 3 lead at half time.

The opening minutes of the second half belonged to Villiers. A High School mistake at the restart handed the Limerick team an easy penalty which made the score 10-6 to the High School. Minutes later sustained pressure from Villiers produced a fantastic try in the corner to put them 11-10 ahead.

The High School rallied and began putting good phases of play together. Oisin Amos, Sean Wall and Fred Hackett carried well while Davy Brennan and Tom O’Brien worked tirelessly in the ruck. Briain Morrison, Daniel Buckley and Jayden Mullery were a constant threat in the back line, along with Sam Maher, Calum Kennedy and Alex Slattery.

High School team and mentors celebrate with the Mungret Shield at Musgrave Park



The High School scored their third try when captain Luke Slattery evaded the defence at the side of a ruck to touch down behind the posts. Aylward converted to give his team a 17 - 11 lead.

With less then ten minutes to go, Cailean Morrison received a pass outside the Villiers 22 and in a moment of magic danced around four Villiers defenders to score in the corner, delighting the large High School support in Musgrave Park.

The High School was now 22 - 11 ahead and seemed to have one hand on the Mungret Shield. Villiers had other ideas. With less than five minutes on the clock, they scored their second try to cut the High School lead to 22 - 16.

The remaining minutes were played in the High School 22 as wave after wave of Villiers attack was kept out by a brave l defence. With time up, Villiers found themselves on the try line but the referee judged the ball held up and blew the final whistle, to the relief and joy of the High School.

It was a fantastic performance by both teams to serve up a match worthy of a Munster final.

Mick Carroll, Munster Branch Junior Vice President, presented the Mungret Shield to High School captain Luke Slattery to the rapturous applause of his teammates and supporters.

It is a fitting end to a long season of rugby in the High School. Special thanks to the teachers and coaches who give their time to facilitate our rugby programme: Joe Sheehan, Brendan Mullan, Ciaran Burke and Donal Foote. We must also acknowledge the assistance of Aidan Butler from Munster Rugby throughout the year.

The High School team was:

Alex Slattery, Sam Maher, Jaydn Mullery, Daniel Buckley, Calum Kennedy, Tyler Aylward, Briain Morrison, David Coyne, Luke Slattery, Jack Lane, Davy Brennan, Tom O'Brien, Fred Hackett, Sean Wall, Oisin Amos, Chulainn O'Flynn, Michael Bates, Dale O'Regan, Joey Brown, Jake Byrne, Cailean Morrison, Matthew Ryan, Paddy Spelman, Peter Perry, Mikey McGuire, Louis Carroll, Conor Byrne, Jack Houlihan, Nathan Fedek, Mitch Keyes, Dylan Mullery, Naoise Roche.