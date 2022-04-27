Search

27 Apr 2022

Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society to host monthly bingo sessions in aid of Strand Theatre

The first takes place at the Strand Theatre next week

Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society’s online concert raised funds for Strand Theatre

The bingo sessions are in aid of the Strand Theatre in Carrick-on-Suir (pictured) and will take place there

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

27 Apr 2022 11:33 AM

Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society is to run monthly bingo sessions at the Strand Theatre to raise funds for the theatre's building fund starting on Friday, May 6.
The Society has decided to host the monthly bingo sessions in the wake of the huge response to its Good Friday night bingo session, which raised more than €1,000 for the Strand Theatre Building Fund.
Carrick Musical Society PRO Caolan Deehy-Power said the bingo night will take place on the first Friday of the month. Meanwhile, he reported the Musical Society’s 925 walking challenge in February raised more than €4,200 for the theatre’s building fund.

