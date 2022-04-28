Venue confirmed for Tipp U20's Munster final clash with Limerick next Wednesday

The venue for Tipperary's clash with Limerick in next Wednesday's Munster U20 hurling final has been confirmed.
The Premier will have to travel to the Gaelic Grounds after Limerick won a coin toss earlier today, which will give the Treaty home advantage.
Normally, the final would be held in a neutral venue, but with Ed Sheeran doing a week of concerts next week, Pairc Ui Chaoimh was unavailable, with both counties agreeing to toss for venue.
Brendan Cummins side booked their place in the final with a good win over reigning All-Ireland champions Cork last night on a 2-20 to 1-21 score line.
