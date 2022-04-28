Search

Venue confirmed for Tipp U20's Munster final clash with Limerick next Wednesday

28 Apr 2022 12:33 PM

The venue for Tipperary's clash with Limerick in next Wednesday's Munster U20 hurling final has been confirmed.

The Premier will have to travel to the Gaelic Grounds after Limerick won a coin toss earlier today, which will give the Treaty home advantage.

Normally, the final would be held in a neutral venue, but with Ed Sheeran doing a week of concerts next week, Pairc Ui Chaoimh was unavailable, with both counties agreeing to toss for venue.

Brendan Cummins side booked their place in the final with a good win over reigning All-Ireland champions Cork last night on a 2-20 to 1-21 score line. 

