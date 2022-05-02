Draws for this year's club championship to take place this evening

This year’s county hurling and football draws will be known later tonight, with the draws taking place live at 7pm this evening.
The draws for this year’s county hurling and football championships take place tonight live on Tipp FM.
In the three hurling grades of the county championship, 16 teams will be split into four groups of four, with the top two teams progressing, while this year, the Seamus O’Riain Cup, will be rebranded as the Premier Intermediate Championship.
The hurling championship is fixed to get underway on July 24th, with the football starting the following weekend.
