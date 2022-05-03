Successful Daffodil Day coffee morning raises €3,000

A very successful coffee morning was held in Clonoulty village by locals to raise money for Daffodil Day.
Locals in the west Tipperary village gathered to create a very beneficial morning, which raised a brilliant total of €3,000 for cancer research.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.