Tipperary TD supports the recommendations of My Lovely Horse Rescue

Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne is calling for more authorised officers, legislation enforcement, and funding to tackle issues in horse welfare.

He said he supports the recommendations of My Lovely Horse Rescue, whose representatives addressed the Joint Committee for Agriculture Food and the Marine last Wednesday.

“MLHR have made it clear that enforcement through the training and use of more authorised officers across the country’s statutory agencies to address instances of abuse and to enforce animal welfare legislation is needed, both within and outside of standard working hours.

“They also outlined the importance of obliging horse owners to amend microchip data when a horse changes hands. Otherwise, it can hamper the ability to prosecute the person responsible for this neglect.

“On top of all the harrowing work they do, MLHR also undertake fantastic community engagement work. But they are operating on a shoestring, said Mr Browne.

Addressing the committee, MLHR representative Martina Kenny said the organisation’s running cost was over €400,000.

Funding from the Government amounts to just €26,250 from the Department of Agriculture.

The organisation raises all other funding.

While the organisation has rescues in Kildare and Cork, they work nationwide responding to situations, including those in Tipperary.

“The contribution that animal rescue organisations such as My Lovely Horse Rescue (MLHR) make towards the welfare of animals in Tipperary and across the country cannot be emphasised enough.

“But it is a sad truth that their work is in response to the terrible reality of neglect and mistreatment of some horses by a minority of owners that we witness too often across the country,” said Mr Browne.

He praised the work of My Lovely Horse Rescue and thanked the group for their contribution to the committee.

“This must be addressed, as must all of the other factors they outlined to the committee.

“I would like to sincerely thank all of the workers at My Lovely Horse Animal Rescue who attended last week’s committee meeting on my suggestion,” said Mr Browne.