Tipperary council puts traffic management measures in place on Cashel to Rosegreen Road

Tipperary County Council has put temporary traffic management measures in place on the R688 Cashel to Rosegreen Road - the Cooper's Lot to Lyonstown section - until Friday to facilitate road works.
The measures that comprise traffic lights and single lane traffic were introduced on the road at 8am on Tuesday and operate each day until 5pm. Motorists are advised to expect delays.
