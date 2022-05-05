Cahir meeting for public consultation on N24 upgrade options

A public consultation meeting will take place in Cahir on Thursday May 5 on the options for the N24 upgrade
The four options corridors for the N24 upgrade between Cahir and Waterford have been published by ARUP consultancy, Tipperary County Coouncil and Kilkenny County Council this week.
Any landowners/homeowners along these routes will have received a letter about the public consultation process and public engagement meetings this week. Anyone concerned, hoping to learn more or who wishes to make a submission can check out
www.n24waterford2cahir.ie or is invited to a public information session in Cahir House Hotel today (Thursday May 5) from 2-8pm.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.