Big plans this weekend? Here's what the weather in Tipperary is doing

Met Éireann is forecasting mostly cloudy but dry weather for Tipperary.
Saturday, May 7
Nenagh is forecast to be cloudy, with average temperatures around 16 degrees celsius.
The average wind speed is expected to be 2km/hr
No rain is forecast.
Sunday, May 8
Sunday will also be cloudy, with average temperatures of 15 degrees celsius.
No rain is expected.
The average wind speed is forecast at around 19km/hr.
