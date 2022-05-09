Gardai investigate theft of property from car in Clonmel residential area

Gardai at Clonmel Garda Station are investigating the theft
Gardaí are investigating the theft of property from a car in the Silversprings area of Clonmel that occurred between last Thursday, May 5 and last Friday, May 6.
Anyone with information, or who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, are asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on (052) 6177640 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
Gardaí would like to advise all members of the public to ensure that their cars are locked when parked.
