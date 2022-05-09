PICTURES: Tipperary students to dazzle Abu Dhabi at the Junk Kouture world final

Genevieve Keane, of Ursuline Secondary School, Tipperary, who was announced as a Junk Kouture world finalist at the Junk Kouture Irish Final at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre. The creation 'Acantha' inspired by the story of St Patrick was desIgned and created from potato sacks, curtains, wool and old carpet. Pic: Brian McEvoy

Students from two Tipperary schools have been chosen to compete in the Junk Kouture world final in Abu Dhabi.

The students were chosen for the national final at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre on May 5.

The Ursuline Secondary School competes with their St Patrick inspired piece, Acantha by Genevieve Keane.

The dress is made from potato sacks, curtains, wool and old carpet.

Borrisokane Community College competes with On Pointe by Orlagh White and Emma Connolly.

Their piece represents Irish craftmanship using weaving, knotting and threading.

Speaking about the final, which was the first live in two years, CEO of Junk Kouture Troy Armour said:

“It’s amazing to be back at a live event kicking off Junk Kouture’s Global Tour here in Dublin City. As always, the standard of designs was absolutely incredible.

“Well done to our winners! We are so excited for our first World Final in Abu Dhabi, bringing Junk Kouture to more young people around the globe, enriching and empowering their lives through creativity and sustainability and introducing the world to the circular engineers of the future,” said Mr Armour.

On Thursday, May 19, a highlight show will air on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player.

Group Head of Children’s & Young People’s Programming, RTÉ Suzanne Kelly said:

“We are delighted to support Junk Kouture and enable students all over the country to embrace the principle of sustainable living whilst unleashing their inner creative genius.

“It is even more important than ever for RTÉ, as the National Broadcaster, to play its part in connecting participants with a wider audience through RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player and keep the important issues of sustainability and climate consciousness front-of-mind with younger audiences,” said Ms Kelly.