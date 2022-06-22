Search

23 Jun 2022

Tipperary marked Centenary Bloomsday with great style in Cahir

Tipperary marked Centenary Bloomsday with great style in Cahir

Reporter:

Reporter

22 Jun 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

The Cahir Social and Historical Society marked the centenary of the publication of ‘Ulysses’ by James Joyce in great style on Bloomsday last Thursday, June 16.
The Society joined with hundreds of other communities around the world as they marked the significant date.
The magnificent Great Hall of Cahir Castle was the perfect venue for the event which was generously supported by Creative Ireland. It was a full house with many Joyce fans arriving in the dress of the era.
There was a great atmosphere in the historic surrounds of the Great Hall with an evening of entertainment that had it all.

With a talk about James Joyce along with ballads and extracts from the novel that were vocalised by local actors and the sound of music of members of Rockwell Music Academy naturally amplified by the hall itself, a memorable evening was had and immensely enjoyed by all.

One Tipperary hurling club had one great week of it


The audience was welcomed by PJ O’Meara of Cahir Social & Historical Club and Dr. Josh Newman of Trinity College in Dublin gave a mesmerising talk on the significance of ‘Ulysses’ and the genius of James Joyce.
This was followed by memorable readings of extracts from the great novel itself by well known local actors, Paul Kelly, Paddy Caplice and Catherine McVicker.
Finally, Rockwell Music Academy, under the leadership of Suzanne and Jayne gave us beautiful renditions of some ballads referenced in ‘Ulysses’ such as ‘Love’s Old Sweet Song’, ‘Sweet Rosie O’Grady’ and ‘Down by the Sally Gardens’.
Most of those present re-assembled at the Galtee Inn afterwards for a very sociable end to Cahir’s first ever ‘Bloomsday’ event to take place in the wonderful surrounds of Cahir Castle. Well done to all involved.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media