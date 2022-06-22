Tipperary Canoe Club launches GoFundMe appeal to help development

Ardfinnan Canoe Club held their Annual Teen Camp on the river last week in Cahir.

Under the expert eye of camp coordinator Will Nugent said the 12 teenagers who took part in the water based activities all had a great week and all would definitely be returning to the river at some stage over the summer for more!

Blessed with good weather and donned in wetsuits and life jackets everyone was itching to return to the water and continue the fun! Well done to all, long may it continue!

The Club has now relocated to a new position on The Mall further down and with the wonderful backdrop of the Cahir Viaduct.

Last week the site was levelled and comfortable access created and then the container was lifted into place.

There is still some further work required as the container still needs to be secured and a safe and suitable launching area into the river has yet to be completed.

With this in mind, a Go Fund Me page has been launched with a target of €3,000 needed to complete the project.

(See Ardinnan Canoe Club Social Media Page for details) and Camp Coordinator Will Nugent said that support of this fundraiser is vital to continue to deliver this wonderful service for all those enjoy water based activities on the beautiful river Suir in Cahir.

Will also said he would like to thank in particular Cllr Andy Moloney and Tipperary County Council who have supported the Club and put the work in to date. This is truly a fantastic facility for Cahir so please support this wonderful service and give a little through the Go Fund Me page to help out.