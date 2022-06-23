Men's walking programme to starts next month in Glengoole

Men's walking programme to start on Monday in Glengoole
Four weeks, men’s walking programme, suitable for men of all ages, starting Monday the July 4 from 7.30 pm to 8.30 pm.
Meeting point is the Millennium Family Resource Centre, Glengoole, E41 AO65. For more info call: Mary @ 0832071368.
