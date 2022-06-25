Tipperary councillors fear for roads programme as cost of materials rise

Councillors fear for roads programme as cost of materials rise
Councillor John Carroll has said he is concerned about the effect of the cost of materials on the three-year roads programme at a recent sitting of Tipperary County Council.
Director of Services Roads, Transportation, Infrastructure and Nenagh Municipal District Marcus O’Connor acknowledged that the cost of materials was a serious issue.
He said the council still intends to get as much of the plan done as possible.
However, he said no more funding was available and they must ‘cut their cloth’.
Cathaoirleach Marie Murphy suggested writing to the department again for more funding as costs had risen so significantly.
