Tipperary gardaí arrest motorists suspected of drink driving and drug driving on the same day

Gardaí arrested a man on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs in Tipperary Town last Saturday and arrested another man on suspicion of drink driving in the Dundrum area the same day.
The man arrested on suspicion of drug driving was aged in his 40s and he was arrested at the Link Road, Tipperary at 11am on June 25.
The motorist arrested on suspicion of drink driving was aged in his 20s and the arrest was made in the Dundrum area at 10pm that night.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.