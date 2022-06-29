Mid Tipp GAA Scene

Centenary Agri Mid Senior Hurling Championship: Last weekend saw the beginning of the Mid Senior Hurling Championship with three quarter finals down for decision. A last gasp Gavin Ryan free was the difference when his side Upperchurch Drombane overcame near rivals Thurles Sarsfields. This win now sets up a semi-final berth with JK Brackens this weekend.

Drom Inch had enough to spare over Loughmore Castleiney running out 2-20 to 1-16 winners in Templetuohy.

They now face Moycarkey Borris who had 1-19 to 2-12 win over Holycross Ballycahill. Semi Finals are down for decision this coming weekend with full fixture details TBC and will be available on our social media.

Doran Oil Premier Intermediate Hurling: This coming weekend sees two semi-finals of the Doran Oil sponsored Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship. Moyne Templetuohy take on Thurles Sarsfields while Gortnahoe Glengoole take on Clonakenny.

Fixture details TBC and can be viewed on social media. Thurles Credit Union Junior A Hurling: In division 1 of the Junior A Championship, Loughmore Castleiney enjoyed a one point win over Moycarkey Borris. 2-16 to 1-18 the final score. The other game in this division sees Thurles Sarsfields take on Boherlahan Dualla on Tuesday night. In Division 2 JK Brackens saw off Upperchurch Drombane on a 1-15 to 0-12 score line.

Thurles Credit Union Junior B Hurling: In Division 1 of the B Championship there was a full round of fixtures played. JK Brackens had one point to spare over Clonakenny (1-10 to 0-12). Drom Inch were ten point winners over Holycross Ballycahill (1-23 to 0-16) while Moyne Templetuohy saw off Knock on a 1-20 to 2-05 score line. In Division 2 Gortnahoe Glengoole were 1-09 to 0-11 point winners over Killea while Thurles Sarsfields had a 5-22 to 4-14 win over Moycarkey Borris.

Tipperary Minors: Mid Tipperary GAA Board would like to wish the Tipperary Minor Hurlers all the best as they face Offaly in the All Ireland Final this coming Sunday in Nowlan Park. We encourage as many people as possible to support these fantastic bunch of kids.

