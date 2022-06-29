Search

29 Jun 2022

Unexpected death of young Tipperary man evoked much sadness

Unexpected death of young Tipperary man evoked much sadness

The unexpected death of David Croke, Ardmayle East, took place on Wednesday, June 15.

Reporter:

Reporter

29 Jun 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Death of David Croke
The unexpected death of David Croke, Ardmayle East, took place on Wednesday, June 15.
He was the youngest in a family of ten, born to Christy and Bridget Croke (nee Murphy) and was predeceased by his sister Philomena who died in 2019. He was recently predeceased by his grandmother Philomena Croke, Regaile and by his grand uncle Tommy Croke, Gaile.
His passing at the young age of 25 evoked much sadness for his family and friends.
Like many young people growing up in Boherlahan, David in his early years enjoyed the outdoor life playing with his hurley and ball and in later years his interest in sport revolved around Manchester United.

Great sadness at death of young Tipperary woman in America

On Sunday, June 19, his remains were reposing at Devitts Funeral Parlour, Cashel and on Monday after Requiem Mass celebrated by Fr. Tom Dunne CC, interment took place in Ardmayle Cemetery. He is survived by his two sons Jayden and Aaron, his parents Christy and Bridget, brothers Daniel, Liam, Christy, P.J., Michael and T.J., sisters Ellen and Marion, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends to whom sympathy is extended.
May he Rest in Peace.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media