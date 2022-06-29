Closures on two sections of the M8 motorway near Cashel on Friday

Road closures
Tipperary County Council has ordered the closure of two sections of the M8 motorway on Friday to facilitate urgent repairs.
The following sections will be closed:
Alternative route: Traffic will be diverted to the Junction 7 off-slip.
Alternative route: Traffic will be diverted off at Junction 7 Southbound, onto the R639 South towards Cashel, through Dublin Road, turning right onto main street, turning left onto the Cahir Road and re-join the M8 Motorway at Junction 9.
The closures will take effect from 7pm on Friday, July 1, to 7am Saturday, July 2.
