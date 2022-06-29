Search

29 Jun 2022

Closures on two sections of the M8 motorway near Cashel on Friday

The closures are for urgent repair works

29 Jun 2022 7:33 PM

Tipperary County Council has ordered the closure of two sections of the M8 motorway on Friday to facilitate urgent repairs. 

The following sections will be closed:

  • M8 Motorway Northbound off-slip at Junction 8 

Alternative route: Traffic will be diverted to the Junction 7 off-slip.

  • Motorway mainline Southbound between Junction 7, Junction 8 and Junction 9 on Friday. 

Alternative route: Traffic will be diverted off at Junction 7 Southbound, onto the R639 South towards Cashel, through Dublin Road, turning right onto main street, turning left onto the Cahir Road and re-join the M8 Motorway at Junction 9.

The closures will take effect from 7pm on Friday, July 1, to 7am Saturday, July 2. 

