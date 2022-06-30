Search

30 Jun 2022

Busy weekend in store for the Horgan family from west Tipperary

All eyes on All-Ireland minor final and All-Ireland senior semi-final

Horgans

Well-known inter-county referee Fergal Horgan and his son, Tipperary minor hurling goalkeeper Eoin Horgan. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

30 Jun 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

sport@tipperarylive.ie

It's shaping up to be a busy weekend for the Horgan family from the Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams club in west Tipperary.

On Saturday, well-known inter-county referee Fergal Horgan will take charge of the All-Ireland senior hurling championship semi- final between Clare and Kilkenny, which takes place in Croke Park at 5.30pm.

Fergal has proven himself to be a top class inter-county referee over the last number of years and has taken charge of many high profile games at provincial and national level.

Then on Sunday his son Eoin will be on the Tipperary team that plays Offaly in the Electric Ireland All-Ireland minor hurling championship final at 1.30 at UPMC Nowlan Park.

Tipperary are chasing their 21st All-Ireland minor hurling crown and a first since 2016.  

News

