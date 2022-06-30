Search

30 Jun 2022

EDITORIAL: New Tipperary health services welcome but the system is still broken

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly visited Thurles and Nenagh but has no answers for the UHL crux

Minister Stephen Donnelly opens the Regional Hub for Women's Health at Nenagh Hospital

Minister Stephen Donnelly opens the Regional Hub for Women's Health at Nenagh Hospital Picture: Alan Place

Reporter:

news reporter

30 Jun 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly was in Tipperary this week to visit new facilities and sprinkle some feel-good factor about the place.


Unfortunately, coming up with suitable, meaningful answers to the growing problems at Unversity Hospital Limerick were not to be included in his magic wand on this occasion. Minister Donnelly attended, and officially opened, the new Women’s Health Hub, which is located in the €1.4m extension built at the Outpatients Department at Nenagh Hospital.

The new Health Hub, is a very welcome addition and comes under the clinical governance of University Maternity Hospital Limerick. In addition to providing much needed health services for women and adolescent girls, it will also have benefits for the UHL hospital system overall by freeing up clinic and theatre capacity for the management of more complex gynaecological patients. The management of less complex investigations and procedures can now take place in Nenagh.


Minister Donnelly also visited the HSE’s ECC Integrated Care Programme for Older People (ICPOP) Care Hub, North Tipperary on the grounds of the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles. There, he met with residents and staff of the Community Hospital of the Assumption and visited the newly built Thurles Primary Care Centre during his visit. Again, these are very welcome additions to the public facilities in the region.


This new ICPOP service will support people to live independently in their own homes, through the early diagnosis and prevention of the progression of health issues. It facilitates the older people of North Tipperary with rapid access to comprehensive assessments which are provided by a Community Consultant-led multidisciplinary team.


So, good news on two fronts this week with these new facilities. Now, to try and deal with UHL - magic dust indeed is needed.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media