Minor team named for All-Ireland hurling final

The Tipperary team gunning to claim this year's 2022 All-Ireland minor hurling title against Offaly this Sunday in UPMC Nowlan Park, Kilkenny has been named.
Manager James Woodlock has named an unchanged side from the team who pulled off an exciting late escape act against Galway in the semi-final. See panel below
The game has been sold out for Sunday, and a huge crowd is expected to descend on Kilkenny City for the clash of the near neighbours.
