Important meeting in west Tipperary parish this Tuesday night

All parishioners who are already actively involved in parish services are invited to attend a special meeting on this Tuesday, July 5, 7.30 to 9 pm, in St. Ailbe’s Parish Hall in Emly.
More Fresh Steps
The purpose is to jointly take steps in enhancing the pastoral life of the parish.
Parishioners who are not directly involved will be welcome too.
Don’t be Shy about wearing a Face Mask at Mass or at Tuesday’s meeting.
