International Miss Macra Festival to celebrate its golden jubilee

The International Miss Macra festival is returning to Thurles to celebrate its 50th anniversary this August Bank Holiday weekend (July 29th – 31st).

As part of the 50th anniversary celebrations, Tipperary Co-Operative are sponsoring a reunion lunch in the Anner Hotel, Thurles on Saturday the 30th of July.

This reunion should be a great afternoon spent reminiscing on the previous winners experiences of the festival and reconnecting with old Macra friends.

The committee are endeavouring to ensure that all previous International Miss Macra winners are contacted and would welcome all help in contacting them.

Any ‘Host Families’ that may have kept in contact with previous winners or anyone who is in a position to contact the winners are invited to contact the committee by emailing missmacra@gmail.com or Festival Secretary Edel by phone on 087-7546972.

All information on the festival events and tickets are available on our website www.missmacrafestival.com. Pictured above is an image of the festival from 2019.